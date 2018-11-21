Motorists dies after truck runs off road, hits culvert

A Long Beach resident died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Harrison County, fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.
Sullivan said a truck containing Tai Xuan Vo, 50, left the road, ran into a ditch and hit a culvert.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the accident.
Fire units from Harrison County Fire Service and the Long Beach Fire Department responded.
The motorist was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport but did not survive, Sullivan said.
