90-year-old woman dies after being struck by car in Gulfport

By Robin Fitzgerald

October 28, 2018 04:51 PM

A 90-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car near her home Saturday night, Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said.



Ava Baswell was struck while walking on Robinson Road near Salisbury Road about 7 p.m., he said.


She was struck by a 2010 Toyota Corolla.


“The driver stopped, called for help and rendered aid,” Switzer said.


Baswell had dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease and “apparently just left her house and started walking,” he said.


American Medical Response took her to Garden Park Medical Center, where Baswell died about 10:30 p.m.


Initial police investigation shows the driver was traveling about 30 mph, Switzer said.


Gulfport police are investigating.

