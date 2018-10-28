90-year-old woman dies after being struck by car in Gulfport

A 90-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car near her home Saturday night, Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said.
Ava Baswell was struck while walking on Robinson Road near Salisbury Road about 7 p.m., he said.
She was struck by a 2010 Toyota Corolla.
“The driver stopped, called for help and rendered aid,” Switzer said.
Baswell had dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease and “apparently just left her house and started walking,” he said.
American Medical Response took her to Garden Park Medical Center, where Baswell died about 10:30 p.m.
Initial police investigation shows the driver was traveling about 30 mph, Switzer said.
Gulfport police are investigating.
Comments