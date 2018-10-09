Woman killed in Bay St. Louis crash was switching seats with her driver, family says

Kristy May Pate and a friend had finished attending Cruisin’ The Coast festivities and were bound for New Orleans when she offered to switch seats with the driver, relatives said.
The driver was sleepy, so he pulled over on Mississippi 603 near Interstate 10 and she was on the side of the road, about to get in the driver’s seat, when she was hit by a vehicle, family said.
Pate, from Picayune, was airlifted to Hancock Medical Center and then airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where she was declared brain-dead, said Amy May, her sister-in-law. Her injuries included a detached ankle and a catastrophic brain injury, which claimed her life.
“The other driver sideswiped her into her car,” May said.
Her family blames an alleged drunken driver for taking her life.
The crash occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday and the other driver was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a charge of DUI first offense, Bay St. Louis Deputy Police Chief Alvin Kingston said. County patrol officers were the first on the scene, Kingston said.
Kingston said the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.
The sheriff’s department has not released details.
“I want that driver held accountable for killing my cousin,” Ray Hart said.
May said Pate was the mother of two boys ages 12 and 16, and was known for making others smile and laugh.
“Her smile was infections,” May said.
“She had a heart of gold and would give her shirt off her back to anyone who needed it.”
Pate was an organ donor who gave her heart to help someone else live, May said.
SunHerald.com will update this report when details are available.
Comments