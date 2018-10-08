Traffic accident on interstate turns deadly in Jackson County

A fender-bender on Interstate 10 on Sunday night turned deadly when a third vehicle became involved, according to Highway Patrol.
MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said the collision occurred about 8:25 p.m. near Franklin Creek Road in Jackson County.
An initial investigation indicated that a white 2004 Nissan Armada was traveling west on Interstate 10 when it was rear-ended by a gray 2014 Lexus IS250. Both vehicles were on the left lane after the collision when a 2013 Ford Super Duty rear-ended the Lexus, Elkins said in a press release.
The Nissan driver and two other people in the vehicle were taken to Singing River Hospital with minor injuries. The Ford driver was not injured.
The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
The incident is under investigation, Elkins said in the press release. The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
