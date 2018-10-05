Man run over after falling out of antique truck with a faulty door, Gulfport police say

The passenger in a 1951 GMC pickup truck died Thursday night after his door popped open while the driver was turning and a second vehicle behind the truck ran over the passenger, Gulfport police said.
Police charged the truck’s driver, James Bryan Eads of West Monroe, Louisiana, with first-offense DUI, police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said. Eads is not facing a felony because an investigation determined the door, not Eads’ condition, caused the passenger’s death.
The passenger, who was 55, has not been identified because relatives are being located and notified.
Fulks said he did not know whether Eads brought the truck to Gulfport for the annual Cruisin’ the Coast classic car show. Eads was processed at the Police Department and released from custody.
Fulks said that Eads was turning at Cowan Road and Magnolia Street when the passenger door popped open. The driver who ran over the truck passenger stopped and cooperated with the investigation. The passenger died at the scene, police say.
