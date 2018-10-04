Two horses killed, driver airlifted to New Orleans after Hancock County crash

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says two horses died after a vehicle crashed into them Thursday morning in Hancock County.
MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said A 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Highway 603 near Old Grandad Road when it crashed into two horses in the road. The crash caused the vehicle to go off road and then hit a power pole.
The crash happened about 6:30 a.m., Elkins said.
Both horses were killed. The driver of the Camry was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans with serious injuries, Elkins said.
