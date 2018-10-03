Patriot Guardsman dies in crash on the way to Brookhaven police officer’s funeral

A member of the Patriot Guards has died in a crash en route to the funeral of Brookhaven police Patrolman James White, Mississippi news outlets are reporting.
A second Patriot Guardsman who was injured has been taken to University Medical Center in Jackson, WAPT television station said. The Patriot Guard riders crashed around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 55, south of Brookhaven, according to the news reports.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M spokesman Cpl. Brandon Fortenberry told The Brookhaven Daily Leader that the accident involved two motorcycles and said the cause is under investigation.
The names of the riders were being withheld pending notification of family.
The Patriot Guards were riding to Brookhaven to pay their respects to the officer.
Two Brookhaven officers were killed Saturday in a shootout after they responded to a call about shots fired. The second officer, Cpl. Zack Moak, will be buried Thursday.
Comments