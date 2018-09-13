3 ejected and 2 killed in early morning crash on Ocean Springs bridge

Two people are dead after an early morning crash on the CSX Bridge on Bienville Boulevard on Ocean Springs, a police official said.
A small gray pickup truck apparently flipped over several times and ejected all three people inside of the vehicle, said police Capt. William “Chuck” Jackson.
The wreck happened on the small bridge just before the Biloxi Bay Bridge that connects Biloxi to Ocean Springs, near McElroy’s on the Bayou.
Jackson said one man and one woman died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The third passenger, a male, is in the intensive care unit at University of South Alabama Hospital in Mobile.
The victims’ names won’t be released until next of kin are notified, Jackson said.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department assisted Ocean Springs release with the wreck.
Jackson said the wreck occurred about 2;30 a.m. Thursday. The westbound lanes of the roadway were shut down for several hours while officials cleared the scene.
Sun Herald reporter Margaret Baker contributed to this report.
Comments