A motorcyclist was ejected, killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10

By Jeff Clark

September 06, 2018 09:02 AM

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said in a news release that one person was killed Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash near mile marker 23 on Interstate 10.

Elkins said a white 2008 Toyota Tacoma was traveling right in the eastbound lane when it hit the back of a 2013 Harley Davidson. The drive of the motorcycle was ejected. He was struck by the front right of a black 2010 Ford F-150 that was behind the Toyota.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

