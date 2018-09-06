A motorcyclist was ejected, killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said in a news release that one person was killed Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash near mile marker 23 on Interstate 10.
Elkins said a white 2008 Toyota Tacoma was traveling right in the eastbound lane when it hit the back of a 2013 Harley Davidson. The drive of the motorcycle was ejected. He was struck by the front right of a black 2010 Ford F-150 that was behind the Toyota.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
