Traffic was backed up for nearly 12 hours on I-10 near Louisiana line. Here’s why.

Traffic has been backed up Interstate 10 in Hancock County into Louisiana since about 1:30 a.m. Friday after a wreck involving two 18-wheelers, and one of them was carrying produce.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Chase Elkins said an 18-wheeler side swiped a resting 18-wheeler in an eastbound lane of I-10 near mile marker 2 in Hancock County in the early morning hours of August 31.
The crash created traffic delays after diesel spilled on the I-10, which had to be cleared, Elkins said. One of the trucks was also loaded with produce, which also had to be removed.
“Currently, the right lane near mile marker 2 is closed because they are offloading the produce off of the truck,” Elkins said.
Elkins said both lanes of traffic are currently open.
Elkins said another crash happened on I-10 in the eastbound lane near mile marker 41 after a small pickup hydroplaned and went over the median, causing it to roll over.
“The driver was unbuckled and was partially ejected, receiving serious injuries in the process,” he said. “The passenger was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.”
Elkins said the rollover has been cleared.
