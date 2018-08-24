Five hurt — one seriously — after car crashes into students on LSU campus, EMS says

Five people were injured, four of them seriously enough to be taken to a hospital, after a vehicle hit multiple people during a crash on the LSU campus Friday morning, East Baton Rouge EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said.
All 4 hospitalized are LSU students according to university spokesperson Ernie Ballard.
One victim has serious injuries, Chustz said, and the three others taken to a hospital have non-life-threatening injuries.
During a crash involving multiple vehicles, one vehicle was pushed into pedestrians standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of Nicholson and South Stadium drives, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard III said. The location is just west of Tiger Stadium.
Chustz said medical personnel responded about 9:30 a.m.
It’s the second crash involving a pedestrian during the first week of fall classes. A driver hit a student walking on campus Monday morning along AgCenter Lake near the 4-H Mini Barn. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk. That student was transported to a hospital with moderate to severe injuries.
