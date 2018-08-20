Good Samaritans took action in the rain after 3-car wreck on I-10 in Gulfport

Drivers pull people from overturned vehicle on I-10 in Gulfport

Good Samaritans stopped in the rain on Interstate 10 eastbound between Cowan Road and U.S. 49 to help people out of an overturned vehicle in a 3-car wreck about 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 20, 2018.
By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

August 20, 2018 11:18 AM

Good Samaritans stopped to help victims of a multiple-vehicle collision that happened Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Gulfport.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the 38 mile marker near Cowan-Lorraine Road exit. One vehicle ended up on its side.

According to Raygen Ladner, a witness at the scene, Good Samaritans stopped in the rain and pulled people out of the overturned vehicle.

Gulfport police responded to the incident. Spokesman Sgt. Clayton Fulks said there were no critical injuries and wreckers were being dispatched.

The overturned vehicle is partially in the left lane of the eastbound side of I-10.

Another wreck, also in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, is at Exit 34 A past U.S. 49 South.

SunHerald.com will update as more information becomes available.

