Coast residents share their driver’s license office horror stories

South Mississippi residents didn’t hold back when sharing their stories of waiting in line at local driver’s license offices for simple things like renewing a license or changing an address.
State officials say it’s taking more time for examiners to collect additional information required to comply with the federal Real ID Act. And some computers have been moving slowly or crashing.
A lot of people, including South Mississippi residents, have waited hours or days to get what they needed from local offices across the Coast.
Wait lines are expected to thin out next week, Highway Patrol Capt. Johnny Poulos has told the Sun Herald.
Here’s what some of our readers said on the Sun Herald Facebook page:
- I was at the one on 67 this morning at 7:30 a.m. and this is what it looked like. They let us in at 8 a.m. and it took me 22 minutes just to get a number. All I was there for was to get my address changed on my license and it took me 3 hours. I didn’t get called until right after 11. It took literally 2 minutes to change my address and I was out the door. It is unreal how long it takes for something so simple! — Brittnie Bosarge
- It took me 4 days and 7 different days in South Mississippi and I still don’t have one. I waited for 5 hours yesterday at Vancleave only to be told at about 3 their entire system had went down statewide. I am absolutely livid — Jonnaa Hilbun
- We went back two days in a row, to the DMV on 49 in Gulfport. They were extremely busy. The staff was very professional and courteous both times, despite the rudeness of some customers. I’m surprised to see they don’t have security on site, like the social security office has. — Jennifer Casper Hickman
- DMV on 67 is awful, it took us several times just for my son to get his permit. The people was so rude and just not to me but to others that were there. I was told to go to the one on off exit 57 and we waited about 10 minutes. The place was packed and the ladies at this location were nice. I will continue to refer people to the DMV off exit 57. Being nice doesn’t cost a thing. — Chrissy Damare
- Spent 7 hours there yesterday. Got there at 7:45, got a number at about 8:35, left at 2:45. Computers crashed around 12:30 and were down 2 hours. Long, long day. Just thankful we were able to get it done in 1 day. — Renee Daniels
- Five attempts and 14 1/2 hrs of wait time and I finally got my license. Left one location after the workers threatened to call the fire marshal to shut down the office since the building was more than twice the approved occupancy. Waited outside prior to opening two different times for more than 2 hours. — Bobby Wantland
- Why didn’t you just use the kiosk? I was just there a few weeks ago and changed my address at the kiosk. Paid and took my receipt and had my drivers license in my mail a few days after. Now changing my daughters license from intermediate to regular took 4 hours. — Kelli Malone
- I went to the one on Highway 57 and was in and out in 10 minutes — Julie Burdine Cox
- Online is the way to go. I got mine in three days. The online timeline is just a worst case scenario, I think. — B Mo Cates
- When you place your order online you can print off an order confirmation as proof. I renewed mine this year on a Saturday and received it the next week! It’s definitely the way to go! — Alexandria Tanner
- On my birthday, July 13th, I was at the DMV in the Kiln 10 minutes before they opened. Upon arriving, we were told they were closed because the air conditioner was not working. I arrived at the DMV on Hwy 67 at 8:35 A.M. (when I received my number). I didn’t get called until 1:48 P.M. There were people who had came the previous day who were cut off and told to come back the next morning. I understand it is a new computer system, and I’m sure learning it and having to deal with it makes it a slower process. However, there are eight computers with only three or four people working. While I was there, everyone except one went to lunch, making the process of getting people out even slower. When I was finally called, it took all of seven minutes, if that, to do everything to renew it. I then stood there until 2:30 because the worker “forgot” I was waiting to receive my license after it printed. I’ve never waited that long at the DMV. Ever. If there were more people working, especially during the summer when teens are driving and taking permit tests, it would probably help. The DMV in Orange Grove was just as busy that day, too. People were leaving there and going to 67. I hope whatever the issue is gets fixed. — Carissa Frederick
