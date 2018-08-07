Child ejected, 4 others injured in Hancock County crash

A 6-year-old boy is recovering after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash Monday in Hancock County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said in a news release the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 53 near Vbar Road.
Ekkins said a 2001 Toyota Tundra driven by Randy Jordan, 18, of McComb, was traveling south when the driver lost control of the SUV.
The vehicle rolled over and the child, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle, Elkins said.
The child was flown to University Medical Center of New Orleans with “serious” injuries. On Tuesday, Elkins said the child was stable with “non-life threatening injuries.”
The driver and three passengers in the SUV were taken to Garden Park Hospital with minor injuries.
