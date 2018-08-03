One dead after pedestrian hit by vehicle on U.S. 90

One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 90 in Waveland.
Waveland police responded to the area of U.S. 90 at Waveland Avenue about 11:30 a.m. Friday after a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, said Waveland police Asst. Chief Mike Prendergast.
Officers spoke to the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, who said she was traveling east on U.S. 90 when she saw the victim trying to cross the highway, Prendergast said.
The driver attempted to avoid contact with the victim by going in the median but was unable to miss hitting the victim.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by American Medical Response.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing.
