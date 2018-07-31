Man killed in George County while walking before dawn

One person was killed while walking in the 2000 block of Old Mobile Highway in George County.
George County Sheriff Keith Havard said in a news release that a 25-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at about 4 a.m. Tuesday in the Rock Creek Community.
Havard said the man was taken by helicopter to an area hospital, where he died.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of his family
Havard said the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.
