This file photo shows traffic in D’Iberville was was already busy thanks to Walmart and the stores surrounding the retail giant and increased when The Promenade opened in 2009. The diverging diamond intersection near the back entrance to The Promenade was designed to move heavy traffic more efficiently. Now continuing road construction will again slow traffic in the area. Tim Isbell Sun Herald file

Popular D’Iberville intersections are turning into 3-way stops as part of road construction

July 29, 2018 02:33 PM

Starting tomorrow, D’Iberville drivers might need to leave earlier to get where they need to go.

On Monday, July 30, contractors working on roadway improvements at the intersections of D’Iberville Boulevard and Popp’s Ferry Road will begin removing utility poles and electronic signaling devices from the intersection, according to a release from D’Iberville police.

This will convert the intersection to a three-way stop.

The same will happen at the intersection at the new Popp’s Ferry Road just south of the diverging diamond, police say.

These changes are expected to cause traffic delays, especially during peak travel hours.

The D’Iberville Police Department is asking motorists to be alert, be prepared for delays and consider alternate routes to and from their destinations during this phase of the roadway improvements.

Police say contractors are estimating it will take at least four weeks for the completion of this portion of the project.

A Mississippi Department of Transportation engineer gives a tour of the diverging diamond intersection on D'Iberville Boulevard over I-10, set to open on June 2.

