Popular D’Iberville intersections are turning into 3-way stops as part of road construction

Starting tomorrow, D’Iberville drivers might need to leave earlier to get where they need to go.
On Monday, July 30, contractors working on roadway improvements at the intersections of D’Iberville Boulevard and Popp’s Ferry Road will begin removing utility poles and electronic signaling devices from the intersection, according to a release from D’Iberville police.
This will convert the intersection to a three-way stop.
The same will happen at the intersection at the new Popp’s Ferry Road just south of the diverging diamond, police say.
These changes are expected to cause traffic delays, especially during peak travel hours.
The D’Iberville Police Department is asking motorists to be alert, be prepared for delays and consider alternate routes to and from their destinations during this phase of the roadway improvements.
Police say contractors are estimating it will take at least four weeks for the completion of this portion of the project.
