One body recovered after two separate crashes send car into Pascagoula River, cops say

One body has been recovered from the Pascagoula River after two separate crashes on Interstate 10 Sunday morning.
Around 7:18 a.m., two crashes happened at the 64 mile marker, which is on the Pascagoula River bridge, in the eastbound lanes, said Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins.
One crash involved two cars and no injuries, Elkins said.
The second crash involved a vehicle and an 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler forced the vehicle over the side of the bridge into the Pascagoula River, Elkins said.
He said one body has been recovered so far.
Gautier Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has dive teams conducting search and rescue at this time.
Elkins said traffic is moving in the area.
This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information is made available.
Comments