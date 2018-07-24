Officials identify Lucedale couple killed in Jackson County crash

A Lucedale couple died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Jackson County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said Rubby Nell Germany, 87, and her husband, Henry D. Germany, 89, died Monday from injuries suffered in the crash on Mississippi 63.
Officers arrived at the wreck at about 5:05 p.m. Monday at the Polktown Road crossing, Elkins said in a news release.
Elkins said it appeared a blue 2008 Dodge Ram, driven by a 26-year-old man from Lucedale, was northbound on the highway when the red 1998 Ford Ranger driven by Henry Germany crossed the northbound lanes to turn east onto Polktown, Elkins said.
The Dodge hit the passenger side of the Ford, and the couple was pronounced dead at the scene.
