Man dead after 3-car wreck involving Freightliner in Stone County, MHP says

A 58-year-old man died in a three-car wreck Monday afternoon in Stone County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Chase Elkins said William Jones was a passenger in a 1996 Nissan Quest and was not wearing a seat belt when the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit two other vehicles.
Jones, of Lumberton, was pronounced dead on scene.
The female driver of the Quest was driving westbound on Highway 26 about 3:15 p.m. when she lost control of the van and crossed the center line and crashed into the driver’s side of an eastbound Ford E-250 van, Elkins said.
Elkins said van kept going west and crashed into the trailer of a westbound 2017 Freightliner.
The driver of the Nissan Quest, a 23-year-old woman from Lumberton, was taken to Stone County hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford E-250, a 56-year-old man from Slidell, was taken to Stone County Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Freightliner was not injured in the crash.
Elkins said the crash is under investigation.
