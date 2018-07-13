One killed and five injured in Jackson County two-vehicle crash

A Thursday morning crash in Jackson County left a Moss Point woman dead and injured five others, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on U.S. 90 near Haley’s Circle, Elkins said in a new release.
He said a Chevrolet SUV was traveling west on Highway 90 when a Ford SUV attempted to merge into the left lane and the vehicle crashed into the driver’s side of the Chevy. The Ford went off the road and crashed into a tree.
A passenger in the Ford, 27-year-old Kelsey L. Smith of Moss Point, died at the scene of the crash, said Elkins, who also indicated the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford and three passengers as well as the driver of the Chevy were taken to Singing River Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.
