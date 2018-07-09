One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Harrison County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday night crash in Harrison County near Friendly Pawn on U.S. Highway 49 in Saucier.
MPH public information officer Chase Elkins said a Ford Mustang was traveling north on Highway 49 in the right lane when it was hit in the rear by a Nissan Pathfinder that was also traveling north. T
He said a passenger in the Mustang was not wearing a seat belt was "seriously injured" during the crash. The passenger was taken by helicopter to University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile.
Elkins said the drivers of both vehicle were taken to Garden Park Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said units from American Medical Response, Harrison County Fire Service, Lizana and the Harrison County Sheriffs Office assisted MPH with the crash, which stopped traffic on Highway 49 for about 35 minutes.
Comments