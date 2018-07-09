Three injured in two-car wreck on U.S. 49 in Sunday

Three people were injured Sunday night in a two-car collision that happened on U.S. 49 in Harrison County
County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said traffic was closed on U.S. 49 near Jim Lee Road about a half an hour while the injured were tended.
One person was taken to University of South Alabama in Mobile by Rescue 5. The other two were taken to local hospitals.
American Medical Response, Harrison County Fire Service in Lizana and Harrison County Sheriff's Office responded to the wreck.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
