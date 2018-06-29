Mississippi Highway patrolmen are investigating a Harrison County crash that resulted in one fatality Friday evening.
Traffic

Biloxi woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrison County

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

June 29, 2018 05:20 AM

A Biloxi woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Harrison County on Thursday evening.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said in a press release that Max Gabrielle Taylor, 22, driving a 2011 Toyota Camry, was attempting to make a left turn onto the northbound lane of Highway 53 from Lizana School Road.

According to Elkins, the front of a Mack truck driven by a 66-year-old Gulfport man hit the driver's side of Tayor's Camry.

Both vehicles left the roadway on the east side of the road. The Gulfport man was flown by helicopter to the University of South Alabama Medical Center with serious injuries.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, Elkins said.

The crash is under investigation.

