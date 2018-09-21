Chris Young rocked the Coast “harder than a downtown band.” Were you there?

It’s been a long time since Chris Young was the winner of the TV show “Nashville Star.”
Winning a televised singing competition can be a blessing or a curse, but Young is one of the rare artists (Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson) who used the show as a platform to become one of the biggest stars in country music.
From his debut album, which was produced by Nashville legend Buddy Cannon (think every Willie Nelson album of the last 10-15 years) to his current record “Losing Sleep,” Young’s smooth baritone has been featured on hit after hit after hit including “The Man I Want to Be,” “You” and “I’m Comin’ Over.”
It’s also been a long time since the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced it would hosting Young and opening acts Kane Brown and Morgan Evans. Yes, a lot of time has passed since March, when the show was announced, and Thursday night when the show came to fruition.
Young’s Biloxi set was a career-spanning affair. He opened the show with the title track of his 2017 album “Losing Sleep,” followed by his 2009 hit, “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song).”
From note one, the audience was on its feet singing along to almost every song. Seriously. You could hear the audience over Young on the choruses to many of his hits, including “Losing Sleep.” There was no doubt that Biloxi loves country music and it loves Chris Young.
During his almost 90-minute set, Young’s modern-day arena rock set also featured “The Man I Want To Be,” a Vince Gill-less “Sober Saturday Night” and the audience favorite “You,” as well as an encore of “I’m Comin’ Over.”
One would like to think that Young was not “losing sleep” on the bus after the Biloxi show. He whipped the crowd into a frenzy before sending them out into the hot humid almost-fall Gulf Coast Night.
And if you didn’t get to see him in Biloxi, you can still make the drive to North Mississippi and catch him at BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, his third show in Mississippi in 2018. It will definitely be worth the drive.
