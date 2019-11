Military News Sun Herald editor parachute jumps with the Army’s Golden Knights November 07, 2019 06:38 PM

Sun Herald news editor Lauren Walck tandem jumps with the U.S. Army Golden Knights on Nov. 7, 2019, leaving the plan at 2.5 miles above Biloxi, Mississippi's Keesler Air Force Base and falling at 120 mph before parachuting to the ground.