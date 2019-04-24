VT Halter Marine to build new Coast Guard icebreaker. Here’s more.

VT Halter Marine has been awarded a $745 million detailed design and construction contract for the Coast Guard’s next-generation heavy icebreaker, according to USNI News.

The ship will be built in the Pascagoula shipyard. Construction is excepted to begin in 2021 and finish in 2024. However, the contract includes incentives for early deliver, according to the report.

The icebreaker will be the first of six icebreakers, three heavy and three medium.

“Against the backdrop of great power competition, the Polar Security Cutter is key to our nation’s presence in the polar regions,” Coast Guard commandant Adm. Karl Schultz, said in a Tuesday statement.

“With the strong support of both the Trump Administration and the United States Congress, this contract award marks an important step towards building the nation’s full complement of six polar icebreakers to meet the unique mission demands that have emerged from increased commerce, tourism, research, and international activities in the Arctic and Antarctic.”

The contract comes after proposals from the Coast Guard and the Navy last year for the new ships, according to USNI News.

The Coast Guard currently has two icebreakers, heavy icebreaker USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10), commissioned in 1976, and medium icebreaker USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) that was commissioned in 1999.

The new icebreaker has not been named.