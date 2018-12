Flying three feet apart at 500 miles per hour takes a lot of training

December 18, 2018

Thunderbird pilots Maj. Branden Felker and Maj. Jason Markzon talk on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, about training to become a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot and staging a show over the water like the upcoming Thunder Over the Sound in Biloxi.