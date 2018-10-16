No foul play in death of Seabee stationed in Gulfport, NCIS finds

The Seabee who died after she was shot Friday night at off-base military housing in Biloxi was not a victim of foul play, according to a spokesman for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Seaman Grace Kayla Davis-Marcheschi, 23, was found shot Friday night in East Falcon Park, an off-base housing area managed by Keesler Air Force Base.

She died of an apparent suicide early Saturday morning.

“NCIS does not discuss ongoing cases, but we do not suspect foul play,” NCIS Division Chief Adam M. Stump said in an email.

It’s unclear if she lived at East Falcon or was visiting someone. The neighborhood housing area has a gate that locks at night, making it accessible only to residents or their visitors. The gate would have been closed before the time of the shooting, reported at 11:35 p.m.

Marchechis, from Oregon, had been assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 in Gulfport since January, and was working temporarily in the NCBC Security Office, according to Brian Lamar, NCBC public affairs officer.

An NCIS crime report for 2017 shows suicides in the Navy have increased 27 percent from 2016. Suicide was the most commonly reported manner of death in 2017, with 76 suicides confirmed.





Of the suicides last year, 17 percent were domestic-related, “such as arguments and relationship break-ups,” according to the report.