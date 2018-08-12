Pilot honors ‘father of the Tuskegee Airmen’ who grew up in the same Gulfport neighborhood

Col. Edward H. Evans, Jr., commander of the 186th Air Refueling Wing in Meridian, Mississippi, stands at the grave of Col. John C. Robinson in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 5, 2018. Evans spoke at a wreath laying ceremony that honored the legacy of Robinson, who led the Ethiopian Air Force in the 1930s and later became known as the “Father of the Tuskegee Airmen. Submitted photo U.S. Air Force