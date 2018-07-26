Armed Forces Retirement Home is delaying rent increases for its residents

The Armed Forces Retirement Homes on Thursday announced it’s delaying new rent increases that would have raised rates for veterans by up to 106 percent.

The increases, which are based on the gross income of the residents, were due to go into effect Oct. 1.

Instead, a reduced increase will go into effect Jan. 1 with the full increase phased in over three years. The maximum rent for people in independent living will rise from 40 percent of income with a maximum of $1,458 to 48 percent of income with a maximum of $1,990 on Jan. 1. By 2021, the rent will be 60 percent of gross income with a maximum of $3,054.

The increase is necessary, AFRH officials said, to offset a decrease in revenue from other sources and increases in cost of care.

Gulfport home administrator Jeff Eads announced the changes to the rent increase plan at a town hall meeting at the home Thursday morning. The new plan will affect both Gulfport and the Washington home.

The looming increases had caused an exodus from the Gulfport home but the AFRH leadership also has a plan to help fill those empty rooms.

