Hurricane Katrina storm surge was beyond imagination
When Hurricane Katrina hit the Mississippi Coast it pushed a wall of water on short higher than any that had hit the United States before. The 28-foot storm surge exceeded the record set by Hurricane Camille, also on the Mississippi Coast.
Hurricane Katrina survivors from the Mississippi Gulf Coast describe how faith-based groups were key to their recovery from the 2005 storm. Those interviewed were collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims, and they offer a message of hope
Sun Herald photographer John Fitzhugh compiled images of Gulfport taken before Hurricane Katrina and immediately after the storm ravaged South Mississippi in August 2005. 10 years later, Fitzhugh went to the same places and photographed it again.
Sun Herald photographer John Fitzhugh compiled images of Hancock County taken before Hurricane Katrina and immediately after the storm ravaged South Mississippi in August 2005. 10 years later, Fitzhugh went to the same places and photographed it a
Mercedes Carranza, a Gulfport restaurant owner, helped acclimate Hispanic families from Honduras, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Mexico to a post-Katrina Coast when they arrived to help rebuild South Mississippi.
Joe Downey describes the destruction he and his fellow New York firefighters encountered when arriving in South Mississippi for their first deployment since 9/11. The department’s mission was to bring relief to the most damaged areas, but Downey r
Gary Hargrove worked tirelessly to identify those who died as a result of Katrina. His proudest moment came when he was able to identify and find the family of one unidentified man after searching for two years.
Jackie Washington recounts the destruction of Biloxi in the aftermath of Katrina. The smell of death, the joy of finding neighbors alive, the lack of immediate aid and the anger at being considered a refugee resulted in the city’s common mantra of
Lisa Robertson remembers going into labor and trying to find a place to deliver her daughter in devastated South Mississippi. Without power, without doctors and without supplies, Robertson gave birth to Sofia Marble the day after Katrina.
Susie DeStefano grieves the death of her mother who lost her life during Katrina. DeStefano and her family were able to lay Patricia Siwiec Meeks to rest after six weeks of searching for her following the storm.
Ronald Riecter describes the risks of being a schooner captain in hurricane-prone South Mississippi. Riecter’s love of the Coast won’t allow him to leave, but his philosophy of not dwelling on the past has helped him recover from Katrina’s destruc
David Allen and the Waveland Police Department decided to stay and weather the storm in South Mississippi. When the station started to flood, Allen and his officers fought debris and struggled to survive in gasoline-fouled water.
Elizabeth Duvall fought with her son before Katrina made landfall in 2005. She begged him to evacuate, but he refused and chose to stay in Biloxi. Three days after the storm, she returned to search for him amid the destruction.