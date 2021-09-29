MS Coast high school shelters in place as ambulances, sheriff’s deputies respond

Ocean Springs High School students sheltered in place Wednesday morning after a student had a medical emergency, district communications specialist Trey Brennan told the Sun Herald.

The shelter-in-place order began at 10:40 a.m., Brennan said. By 11:12 a.m., students had resumed regular schedules.

Because the medical emergency affected a student, he could not share further details. Ambulances and the Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the high school.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department community relations liaison Marcia Hill told the Sun Herald at about 11:40 a.m. that deputies were no longer on campus.

“We’re not dealing with it now,” she said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The high school referred questions to Brennan.

Last year, Ocean Springs High School had an enrollment of just over 1,800 students.