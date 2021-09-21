Two MS Coast schools earn top honors as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021

Two Mississippi Coast schools are among 325 recognized as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide.

The list, which includes only two other schools in Mississippi, is based on a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in subgroups of students.

National Blue Ribbon Schools this year in Mississippi are listed below:

Woolmarket Elementary School, Biloxi, Harrison County School District

East Hancock Elementary School, Kiln, Hancock County School District

Brandon Elementary School, Brandon, Rankin County School District

Della Davidson Elementary School, Oxford, Oxford School District

Both Woolmarket and East Hancock elementary schools were recognized for “exemplary” work in closing achievement gaps between groups and all students, while Brandon and Oxford elementary schools received awards as “exemplary high-performing schools.”

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a news release. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs.

“In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, in its 39th year, has given a total of 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

The awards take into account all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates.

Top education officials from all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education and the Council for American Private Education nominate up to 420 schools each year for the award.

