Masks on! Here are adorable photos of Coast elementary students returning to school

Students returned to in person learning at Gautier Elementary School for their first day of the 2021-22 school year on Thursday.
The students were all required to wear masks after the Pascagoula-Gautier School District announced last week that a mask mandate would be issued due to rising COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
The school district will also be maintaining social distancing wherever possible and had the students all wash their hands when they arrived Thursday morning.
For the 2020-21 school year, PGSD followed a hybrid model of remote and in person learning but this year all students will be attending class in person, apart from a few special cases.
