Masks on! Here are adorable photos of Coast elementary students returning to school

Students at Gautier Elementary wait in line for free breakfast on the first day of school on Monday, July 5, 2021. All students get free breakfast but have to eat it in their homeroom class due to the COVID-19 pandemic. hruhoff@sunherald.com

Students returned to in person learning at Gautier Elementary School for their first day of the 2021-22 school year on Thursday.

The students were all required to wear masks after the Pascagoula-Gautier School District announced last week that a mask mandate would be issued due to rising COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.

The school district will also be maintaining social distancing wherever possible and had the students all wash their hands when they arrived Thursday morning.

Elementary students arrive off the bus for their first day of the school year at Gautier Elementary School in Gautier on Monday, July 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

For the 2020-21 school year, PGSD followed a hybrid model of remote and in person learning but this year all students will be attending class in person, apart from a few special cases.

A student wears a mask as she waits for her free lunch on the first day of school. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Students raise their hands in Ms. Holliman’s first grade class on the first day of school at Gautier Elementary on Monday, July 5, 2021. Pascagoula-Gautier School District implemented a mask mandate at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Assistant Principal Stacy Williams opens a car door for third grader Jandiel Garcia Rodriguez as his parents drop him off on the first day of the school year at Gautier Elementary. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Students are escorted to their classrooms by staff on the first day of school at Gautier Elementary on Monday, July 5, 2021. Students have to stay within their pod, or a group of a few classes, to prevent COVID-19 spread. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Hand sanitizer sits on a counter at Gautier Elementary on Monday, July 5, 2021. Students are still required to wear masks and wash their hands when they arrive at school. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com