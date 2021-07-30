New MS Coast middle school will not be ready for start of class next week, district says

A new report indicates students in Mississippi with learning disabilities are twice as likely to be suspended and not earn their diplomas. Sun Herald file

The 650 students enrolled at the new West Harrison Middle School will spend the beginning of the school year learning from their laptops at home.

New Superintendent Mitchell King said in an interview with the Sun Herald on Friday afternoon that the new building will not be complete in time for the first day of school on Aug. 5. That means students will have to learn virtually.

King said the contractors building the school, Wharton-Smith, were initially slated to complete construction by July 15. Then they said they’d need until the end of the month. By Friday, it was clear that the building would not be ready for students next week.

King said the delays were caused by a “comedy of errors” including weather events like Hurricane Zeta, rain throughout the summer, and the COVID-19 pandemic which affected staffing on the construction site.

“They’re working as hard and as fast as they can to get it completed,” he said. “Of course we have to have it inspected by the building code offices to make sure that everything is safe for employees and students, and that’s what we’re doing.... We’re pushing as hard as we can. Due to those construction delays, we’ll just have to wait. We’re kind of at their mercy.”

The district also announced the plan for West Harrison students to learn virtually on its Facebook page. The post said the district expects students will have to learn virtually for three to four weeks.

“We apologize for any inconvenience to our families,” the post said.

Each student will get their own computer to use for virtual learning. Distribution will take place at the Harrison County Alternative School, located at 11072 Highway 49, on the following days:

• 7th graders – Tuesday, August 3 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

• 8th graders – Wednesday, August 4 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

King said he is hoping that the building will be complete enough for the school’s 35 teachers to work there starting on the first day of school.

King said he’d like to tell West Harrison Middle School parents that the district is doing its best to educate their children.

“I promise them that this is beyond our control,” he said. “It’s a set of circumstances that everything that could happen, did happen.”