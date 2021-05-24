A ‘burn book’? Coast parents decry bullying published in pages of middle school yearbook

This screenshot from Facebook shows a post with images of the Hancock Middle School yearbook. The post went viral on Monday, May 24, 2021, as parents, alumni and community members criticized the yearbook for encouraging bullying. Sun Herald

Middle school bullying doesn’t usually make it into the pages of the school-sanctioned yearbook. At Hancock Middle School this year, it did, say outraged parents, alumni and community members.

The yearbook for the school’s 1,100 students contained prompts like, “Which friend would you not invite on spring break?” and “I would like to spike a volleyball at...”

Screenshots of the yearbook posted on Facebook on Monday showed that middle schoolers answered the prompts with statements like, “[Name] because he walks weird” and “[Name] would not be welcome to come with me on a trip because she isn’t fun to be around.”

Another prompt asked, “Have you ever avoided a friend?” One student responded, “Yes, [name], because he’s usually a brat in general.”

Hancock parents and alumni criticized the school on Facebook for turning the yearbook into a “burn book,” as one commenter put it, where students were invited to mock and criticize their classmates. A post with screenshots of some of the yearbook pages had been shared more than 600 times by mid-day Monday.

“Embarrassed but not embarrassed to say this is why I dropped out, was tired of being bullied and nothing being done about it,” one person posted.

District silent so far

The Hancock Middle School faculty page lists Kristi Lindsey as the art and yearbook teacher. She did not respond to an email requesting comment Monday morning.

Hancock Middle School Principal Jessica Taylor was not available when a reporter called the school Monday morning.

The Sun Herald also left messages with the superintendent and public relations director at the district office and has not yet heard back.

Another page in the yearbook asked students to share their political affiliation. The prompt was: “I consider myself a...”

An eighth-grader said she was a Democrat because, “I believe that everyone should have freedom no matter there [sic] race or sexuality.”

Just below her, a seventh-grader said she was a Republican because, “You can’t be a Democrat and a Christian.”

The yearbook also showed some students weren’t interested in taking the opportunity to denigrate their peers.

In response to the question, “Have you ever avoided a friend?” one person said, “No I have never avoided a friend. That’s just mean.”