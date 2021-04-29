Pass Christian principal named Mississippi’s 2021 administrator of the year

The principal of a Pass Christian school has been named 2021 Administrator of the Year, the Mississippi Department of Education announced Thursday.

Mandy Lacy is principal of DeLisle Elementary in the Pass Christian School District, and has spent her 19-year career there, MDE said in a press release.

She told MDE she believes that making students feel safe and valued is crucial to creating a good learning environment.

“The amount of success that a student can achieve is limitless when provided with high-quality, standards-based instruction from an effective educator who truly desires to inspire and motivate children,” she said in the release.

As the winner, Lacy will receive a $5,000 stipend and share her expertise with others across the state.

“The annual Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, to employ exemplary leadership practices and to participate as an active member of the community,” MDE said.

Also announced Thursday was the 2021 Mississippi Teacher of the Year: Leslie Tally, second-grade English Language Arts teacher at Lawhon Elementary in the Tupelo School District.

“Educators’ service to students is worthy of celebration every year, but especially for this school year,” said state Superintendent Carey Wright. “I admire their abilities to navigate the changes of the 2020-21 school year and their commitment to do the best they could for students in a challenging time both professionally and personally.”