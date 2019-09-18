5 Coast districts get A ratings for the first time. See how all the schools rank.

How Mississippi grades schools for accountability An explanation on how the grading system works for the 2018 Accountability scores released by the Mississippi Board of Education. Accountability grades are based on how well students perform and progress from year to year. The scores are unofficial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An explanation on how the grading system works for the 2018 Accountability scores released by the Mississippi Board of Education. Accountability grades are based on how well students perform and progress from year to year. The scores are unofficial.

Five school districts in South Mississippi have achieved an A rating for the first time ever, the state announced Tuesday in reporting its annual accountability results.

Bay St. Louis-Waveland jumped from a C to and A while Gulfport, Hancock County, Harrison County and Stone County moved up from a B rating, based on the 2018-19 state test score results.

Now, a little over a third of the state’s 31 A-rated schools are in South Mississippi.

“Mississippi schools and districts are achieving at higher levels each year, and their grades demonstrate how well they are serving the children in their classrooms,” said state Superintendent Carey Wright.

Each year, schools and districts get a letter grade — A, B, C, D or F — from the Department of Education based, in part, on scores and year-to-year progress on state tests, called the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program.

The scores and rankings are unofficial until the Mississippi Board of Education certifies them at its Thursday meeting.

Coast districts

Ocean Springs School District ranked second-highest in the state overall, which is its highest ranking ever.

On the Coast, it also had the highest math and English proficiency, as well as the highest percentage of students taking accelerated courses like Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB).

Hancock County schools had the highest reading growth on the Coast at 72.2% and second-highest math growth. Biloxi had the highest math growth at 82.9%.

Pass Christian schools scored the highest in college and career readiness.

Poplarville had the highest graduation rate at 94.7% and Picayune the lowest at 77.1%.

Jackson County moved back to an A after slipping to a B last year.

Picayune improved from a C to a B.

Bay-Waveland and Hancock had the highest reading growth in the state for the bottom 25% of students, and Hancock also had the second-highest math growth for the bottom 25%.

Bay-Waveland and Gulfport showed the biggest progress in English learners.

Junior, high schools

Ocean Springs was the highest-ranked high school in the state.

Also ranked in the top 10 across the state were West Harrison, Pass Christian, Biloxi, Vancleave and Bay High.

Pass Christian had the highest reading proficiency on the Coast, and Biloxi High had the highest math proficiency.

Poplarville had the highest graduation rate on the Coast and third-highest in the state at 95%. Pass Christian ranked highest on the Coast in career and college readiness.

Gulfport had the highest English-learner progress.

Biloxi Junior High ranked highest in the state.

Elementary schools

Beach Elementary School in Pascagoula had the highest overall score on the Coast with 662 points and second-highest in the state.

Also in the state’s top 10 was Bayou View Elementary with 592 points and Pineville Elementary in Harrison County with 589 points.

Bayou View also had the highest reading and math proficiency on the Coast.

Pineville had the highest science proficiency in the state with a perfect 100, along with French Camp in Choctaw County.

Lake Elementary in Pascagoula had the highest reading growth at 105.4. Beach Elementary had the second-highest reading growth and highest math growth.

Pass Road Elementary had the highest progress by English learners.

Needs improvement

George County School District was the only one to lower its score from last year, moving from a 648 to 634.

Four Coast schools got an F rating: George County’s LC Hatcher Elementary and Benndale Elementary and Moss Point’s Kreole Primary and Escatawpa Upper Elementary.

District rankings

School District Total Points Grade Ocean Springs 731 A Biloxi 720 A Hancock County 704 A Pass Christian 704 A Long Beach 696 A Stone County 696 A Jackson County 685 A Bay-Waveland 675 A Harrison County 674 A Gulfport 673 A Poplarville 671 A Pearl River County 661 B George County 634 B Pascagoula-Gautier 632 B Picayune 624 B Moss Point 521 D

High school rankings

School Total Points Grade Ocean Springs 811 A West Harrison 807 A Pass Christian 789 A Biloxi 784 A Vancleave 783 A Bay 782 A Poplarville 762 A Pearl River Central 760 A Long Beach 750 B East Central 746 B Hancock 742 B D’Iberville 736 B Picayune 730 B Gautier 720 B Stone 702 B St. Martin 685 B Gulfport 680 B Harrison Central 671 B Pascagoula 662 B Moss Point 650 B

Top 10 elementary schools

Elementary School District Total Points Beach Pascagoula-Gautier 662 Bayou View Gulfport 592 Pineville Harrison County 589 Lake Pascagoula-Gautier 577 Central Pascagoula-Gautier 570 East Hancock Hancock County 530 Arlington Heights Pascagoula-Gautier 529 North Woolmarket Harrison County 529 Perkinston Stone County 517 Lizana Harrison County 513

View the full statewide results at https://www.mdek12.org/OPR/Reporting/Accountability.