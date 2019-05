List: 2019 Mississippi Coast high school, college graduations

East Central High School graduation East Central High School graduation Tuesday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK East Central High School graduation Tuesday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

This month, thousands of Mississippi Coast students will walk across the stage to receive their high school diplomas.





Here are the dates, times and locations for the South Mississippi graduations:

May 10

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College 6:30 p.m. Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Mississippi Coast Coliseum Pearl River Community College 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Marvin R. White Coliseum

May 11

University of Southern Mississippi Long Beach 10 a.m. Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 14

Vancleave High School 7 p.m. Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 16

East Central High School 7 p.m. Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 17

Bay High School 7 p.m. J.D. McCullough Stadium





J.D. McCullough Stadium Long Beach High School 6 p.m. Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Mississippi Coast Coliseum Pass Christian High School 7 p.m. Pass Christian Gym

Pass Christian Gym St. Patrick Catholic School 5 p.m. St. Patrick Catholic School

St. Patrick Catholic School Stone County High School 7 p.m. A.L. May Memorial Stadium





May 18

Tulane Mississippi Gulf Coast Campus 2 p.m. McAlister Auditorium in New Orleans

May 20

St. Martin High School 7 p.m. Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 21

Biloxi High School 6 p.m. Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Mississippi Coast Coliseum Resurrection Catholic School 7 p.m. Elementary School Gym

May 22

Cedar Lake Christian Academy 6:30 p.m. Main Sanctuary

Main Sanctuary Gulfport High School 7 p.m. Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 23

Gautier High School 8 p.m. Vaughn-Wallace Stadium

Vaughn-Wallace Stadium Picayune Memorial High School 7 p.m. Lee-Triplett Stadium

Lee-Triplett Stadium Poplarville High School 7 p.m. Pearl River Community College

May 24

Christian Collegiate Academy 6:30 p.m. School Chapel

School Chapel George County High School 7 p.m. Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Mississippi Coast Coliseum Moss Point High School 7 p.m. Jerry B. Alexander Stadium





Jerry B. Alexander Stadium Our Lady Academy 6 p.m. Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church

Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church Pascagoula High School 8 p.m. War Memorial Stadium





War Memorial Stadium Pearl River Central High School 7 p.m. Pearl River Community College

May 25

D’Iberville High School 2 p.m. Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Mississippi Coast Coliseum Harrison Central High School 6 p.m. Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Mississippi Coast Coliseum St. Stanislaus College 11 a.m. Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church

Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church West Harrison High School 10 a.m. Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 26

Temple Christian Academy 6 p.m. Main Auditorium

May 28

Ocean Springs High School 7 p.m. Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 31

Hancock County High School 7 p.m. Football field