Education
Coast high schools among the best in Mississippi, report says. Three are in top 10.
Ocean Springs kicker Kaylee Foster has a message for young girls: ‘It’s OK to be you’
Three Mississippi Coast high schools are among the 10 best in the state, according to a 2019 ranking.
U.S. News & World Report released their annual list of best high schools in the U.S. and also publishes breakdowns by state.
The Coast is well represented at the top of their list of best high schools in Mississippi.
Eleven high schools are ranked within the best 51 schools in the state, according to the report.
The top ranked school on the Coast is Pass Christian High, ranked at No. 3 in the list. Ocean Springs High School took the No. 7 spot, and Gulfport High is No. 10, according to the report.
The list ranks the schools based on college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, undeserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.
Here’s are the Coast schools ranked in the top 51:
- 3. Pass Christian High School
- 7. Ocean Springs High School
- 10. Gulfport High School
- 11. Biloxi High School
- 17. Gautier High School
- 20. West Harrison High School
- 23. Long Beach Senior High School
- 26. Pascagoula High School
- 27. Bay High School
- 49. D’Iberville High School
- 51. Hancock High School
Comments