Hattiesburg tornado inspired doctor to create ‘ambulance drone’
Dr. Italo Subbarao at William Carey University got the idea for his HiRO “ambulance drone’ after the tornado in Hattiesburg MS. It’s equipped it with a first aid kit for use during disasters and mass shootings.
An explanation on how the grading system works for the 2018 Accountability scores released by the Mississippi Board of Education. Accountability grades are based on how well students perform and progress from year to year. The scores are unofficial.
Moss Point School District superintendent Shannon Vincent talks in 2017 about the importance of funding to get more children into pre-k programs. Those programs will help children throughout their education career.
Caroline Rutland is graduating from St. Patrick High School with honors. Her achievement is even more impressive considering she developed an eating disorder in 10th grade. She plans to attend William Carey University and major in psychology.
When a video showing two Jackson County School District employees mistreating a special needs student on a bus, parents of other special needs students from across the Coast were outraged. They want more answers from JCSD and the superintendent.
The controversy over "To Kill A Mockingbird" and the Biloxi School District in October caught the attention of a freelance journalist in New York. DJ Cashmere traveled to Biloxi to find out more for this audio-only story.
Pascagoula High School senior Quintin Harry speaks to students gathered at War Memorial Stadium for National School Walkout Day in memory of the 17 people shot to death at a Parkland, Fla., high school last month and to call for gun control legisl
Students from Pascagoula and Ocean Springs high schools will be participating in the 17-minute walk-out in honor of school shooting victims in Parkland, Fla. They see this event as just the start of their generation making an impact on the gun con
North Gulfport Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after police received a phone call regarding a possible threat at the school. Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania addressed residents after the lockdown was lifted and then S
Moss Point High School won the Mississippi portion of the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow contest. They will now submit a plan to improve their community using STEM. Moss Point students will design a bio-filter to reduce pollutants in the local waterwa