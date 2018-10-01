Students change classes in the halls of North Bay Elementary School in 2011, when the school first received a National Blue Ribbon School award.
Students change classes in the halls of North Bay Elementary School in 2011, when the school first received a National Blue Ribbon School award. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Education

The Coast has a National Blue Ribbon school for 2018

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

October 01, 2018 12:53 PM

Billoxi

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a Biloxi school with a distinguished honor.

North Bay Elementary School on Monday was named a Blue Ribbon School. It was one of only two elementary schools in the state receiving the honor in 2018. Eastside Elementary in Clinton was the other recipient.

Center Hill Middle School in Olive Branch was the third school in the state to be recognized in 2018. There were 300 public schools and 49 non-public school recognized as blue ribbon schools this year.

According to the Department of Education, the school was chosen because of its “overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”

All three Mississippi schools were recognized for their exemplary high performances.

“This distinction really speaks volumes about the dedication of the staff, students and parents of North Bay,” North Bay principal Teresa Martin said. “ The support and resources we receive as part of the Biloxi Public School District helps us serve our students at this high level. We are so proud to be a Blue Ribbon School and we are continuing to work hard every day to be the best we can be.”

North Bay also won the award in 2011.

