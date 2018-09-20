The (unofficial) grades are in: 1 Coast school district gets A rating back while others slipped

Most Mississippi Gulf Coast school districts are holding steady as the Mississippi Department of Education has released its 2018 accountability results.

The state Board of Education has not yet approved the grades and they are considered unofficial results.

The districts receive letter grades of A, B, C, D or F based on a point system of 1,000 points for high schools and 700 points for elementary schools.

The Coast has four school districts that scored an A, nine B-rated schools, two C-rated schools and one D-rated school. No Coast school districts were in the F or failing category for at least the second year in a row. Growth-wise, one school climbed a letter grade and two schools dropped a grade.

Coast school districts that maintained A ratings were Biloxi, Long Beach and Ocean Springs.

The Poplarville School District dropped in 2018 from an A to a B, after moving up to an A in 2016. The Bay-Waveland School District dropped to a C. Picayune is the only other Coast school district to receive a C rating. Picayune dropped from a B to a C in the 2017 assessment.

The Moss Point School District was the Coast’s only D-rated district.

After six years at the top as an A district, the Pass Christian High School District slipped to a B rating in 2017. The drop did not sit well with Carla Evers, who came on board as the district’s superintendent in July 2016.

The district once again joins Biloxi, Long Beach and Ocean Springs at the top with an A rating.

When asked about the key to the district’s success, Evers attributed it to one thing — “the teachers.”

“We worked hard to follow up on a promise to our children — that we would provide them an education that is challenging and progressive,” Evers said. “The administrative team listened to our teachers, who are the experts.”

She said the teachers indicated needs that included resources and professional learning.

“We gave them what they needed and supported them through the process,” Evers said.

Another way the district was able to grow, Evers said, was by placing higher expectations on the students.

“Our students are expected to demonstrate their knowledge in a variety of ways on demand,” she said. “For example, when we visit classrooms, students understand that they must explain their work in depth.”

Evers said the growth is a result of a partnership between the school and the community of Pass Christian.

“We commend the Pirate family on a job well done,” she said. “We will celebrate and build on this success.”





How it works

Elementary and middle schools are graded on seven categories at 100 points each for a maximum total of 700. The high schools have 11 categories with a mix of 100 and 50 points for a maximum total of 1,000. For schools that do not test science, the composite score is based on the 700-point scale.

2018 was the second year the baseline for the methodology was changed. In 2016, the state Board of Education reset scoring levels, re-ranked districts from top to bottom and set new thresholds. Officials compared ratings under the new and old tables, assigning the schools the higher of the two grades.

The accountability model was created by legislators, administrators, the MDE and business and policy leaders.

And for schools that do well, their is some value to the letter grade.

MDE said the School Recognition Program provides public recognition and financial awards to schools that have sustained high student performance or schools that demonstrate substantial improvement in student performance.

Schools can qualify for the award if they maintain an A or B grade or move up a letter grade.

There are also some benefits available for D and F schools. According to the MDE, “schools that earn a grade of D or F are identified for additional assistance and support through the MDE, including professional development, supplemental academic services, reading coaches, and other support.”

School District 2018 grade 2017 2016 Bay Waveland C B B Biloxi A A B George County B B B Gulfport B B B Hancock County B B B Harrison County B B B Jackson County B B A Long Beach A A A Moss Point D D D Ocean Springs A A A Pascagoula Gautier B B B Pass Christian A B A Pearl River County B B B Picayune C C B Poplarville B A B Stone County B B B









