Which university is the best in Mississippi? Here’s how they ranked.

Princeton in its namesake town of Princeton, New Jersey is the best national university for students attending college in 2019, according to a recent report from U.S. News & World Report. Harvard made the top of the list of best colleges on the Forbes report.
But if you’re not willing to shuck out $47,000 per year in tuition and fees to attend an Ivy League, the highest ranked school closest to the Mississippi Gulf Coast is Tulane University in New Orleans, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Tulane, a private school, made the list of Best National Universities at #44. But being a part of the Green Wave will cost you — tuition and fees add up to about $55,000 annually. It was also named the 19th best school for veterans and 63rd in best value, according to U.S News & World Report.
Tulane ranked 19th on best schools in the south and 109 overall on the Forbes list.
Here’s how Mississippi schools ranked:
Southern Miss
The University of Southern Mississippi was ranked in category 230-301 in national universities on the list, or on the bottom third.. USM ranked 237th among high school counselors and tied for 274th for best business schools. It has the lowest tuition of the state’s “big three” at $8,514, which is about half the cost of MSU or Ole Miss.
On the Forbes list, USM was ranked 629.
Mississippi State
The U.S. News & World Report list had Starkville’s Mississippi Sate University tied at 177th for the best national universities. The school was #97 in best public schools, 147th in business programs and 104th in doctorate of engineer programs.
Forbes ranked MSU at 419 of national universities.
Ole Miss
The University of Mississippi ranked the highest of the “big three” on the U.S. News list at 152. It was tied at 78th for best public schools. It made the list at #108 for best business program and #146 in doctorate of engineering programs.
Forbes ranked Ole Miss at 387 in best colleges.
The best Mississippi colleges according to U.S. News & World Report
- Blue Mountain College
- Mississippi College
- William Carey College
- Mississippi University For Women
- Belhaven University
- Alcorn State University
- Millsaps College
- Ole Miss
- MSU
- Delta State University
- Jackson State University
- Mississippi Valley State University
- Rust College
- Tougaloo College
The methodology for the U.S News & World Report rankings can be found here.
Comments