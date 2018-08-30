If you see a deer in the road, here’s how to avoid a collision

City residents should be wary of urban deer, which create a unique road hazard for drivers. Here are some tips on how to avoid an accident
What happens during a school lockdown?

A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

Moss Point High wins state STEM competition

Moss Point High School won the Mississippi portion of the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow contest. They will now submit a plan to improve their community using STEM. Moss Point students will design a bio-filter to reduce pollutants in the local waterwa

