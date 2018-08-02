More than 3,000 turn out to vote on Long Beach school bond

Long Beach residents turned out to cast their vote to decide whether to issue bonds to renovate and upgrade the existing high school campus.
More than 3,000 people turned out to vote, some waiting more than an hour in lines that trailed out of the high school’s hallways and down the sidewalks on the campus.
Karmen McMurphy Fitzgerald said on Facebook that she waited an hour and 20 minutes to cast her ballot.
Long Beach High School assistant principal Patrick Bennett said he expected the results of the vote would be late Thursday because of the turnout for the school bond.
The existing campus was originally built in the 1950s. More than 1,000 students are currently registered to attend high school. And the school district already is paying off two bonds with a combined total of about $4.5 million.
