Moss Point School District superintendent Shannon Vincent talks in 2017 about the importance of funding to get more children into pre-k programs. Those programs will help children throughout their education career.
By
By

Education

See how South Mississippi school districts scored on this year’s kindergarten, pre-K tests

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

July 30, 2018 12:00 AM

The Mississippi Department of Education has released the results of the kindergarten and pre-K assessments and the news is once again mostly good for Coast schools.

The assessments are given twice a year, during the fall and spring semesters.

The state average for the fall kindergarten test was 504, and it jumped to 710 in the spring.

The test “evaluates skills such as the ability to recognize letters and match letters to their sounds and a student’s recognition that print flows from left to right,” according to the MDE.

According to the testing criteria, students that scored between 675 and 774 have “mastered alphabet skills and letter-sound relationships. The student can identify many beginning and ending consonant sounds and long and short vowel sounds, and is probably able to blend sounds and word parts to read simple words. “

MDE said kindergarteners that hit the target of 681 should be on a solid path to meet third-grade reading requirements.

And the good news? All Coast schools exceeded the score of 681. The highest score was Stone County at 770 and the lowest was Poplarville at 699.

MDE also said the state did well in the Pre-Kindergarten Readiness Assessment. The testing was conducted on all state-funded pre-K programs for 4-year-olds, including those who participate in Early Learning Collaborative (ELC) programs which require a minimum score of 498 for continued funding.

The average spring score for ELC students was 573 and the average score for other pre-K students was 550.

A score of at least 530 is considered achieving a mastery of the Mississippi State Standards.

Picayune School District was the only one in South Mississippi to participate in the ELC program. It scored a 451 in the fall, rising to 578 in the spring.

For pre-K schools with that did not participate in the ELC programs, a score of 498 is still the benchmark.

Several Coast pre-K programs missed that mark — Ocean Springs, Poplarville and Hancock and Jackson counties. Biloxi scored the highest at 651.

Kindergarten scores

Here’s how South Mississippi school districts scored on the 2018 Spring Kindergarten Readiness Assessment:

Stone County 770

Pearl River County 747

Jackson County 739

Harrison County 733

Pascagoula-Gautier 731

Ocean Springs 726

Long Beach 724

Biloxi 722

George County 722

Pass Christian 721

Bay St. Louis-Waveland 717

Gulfport 716

Moss Point 712

Hancock County 708

Picayune 702

Poplarville 699

Pre-K scores

Here’s how South Mississippi school districts with pre-K programs that did not participate in the Early Learning Collaborative program scored on the spring test. Harrison County, Pearl River County, Stone County districts either did not have enough students to meet the state minimum or the data was suppressed for another reason.

Biloxi 651

George County 596

Pascagoula 570

Moss Point 510

Jackson County 493

Hancock County 465

Poplarville 462

Ocean Springs 421

Find the full results at http://www.mde.k12.ms.us/OPR/Reporting/Assessment/2017-18

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

