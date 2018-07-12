A familiar face will take over as superintendent of Catholic schools in the Biloxi diocese

The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi has promoted from within to succeed Michael Ladner, who retires at the end of this month.
Rhonda Clark, who has been associate superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Biloxi, will take over as superintendent effective July 30.
Ladner, who has been superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese since 2005, is retiring July 26. Clark has been associate superintendent in the diocese for 10 years.
As superintendent, she will oversee the education in the diocese for 10 elementary schools and four high schools. St. Stanislaus College and Our Lady Academy, both in Bay St. Louis, are private schools and not under the diocese’s educational supervision.
Clark is a member of Nativity BVM in Biloxi and her son, Stephen, attended St. James Catholic Elementary and St. Patrick.
Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III praised Ladner for his work in rebuilding the school system after Hurricane Katrina struck Aug. 29, 2005.
“Dr. Ladner was instrumental in reopening and rebuilding our schools following Hurricane Katrina,” he said. “I think him for his 13 years of dedicated service to the Diocese of Biloxi and our Catholic schools.”
Clark becomes the fourth superintendent for the diocese, following Sister Joanne Cozzi, Lanny Acosta and Ladner.
“It is my goal to work with our principals, families, pastors, parish communities and all stakeholders to continue the important ministry of Catholic education in South Mississippi,” Clark said.
“I am honored to be named superintendent of education for the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi and acknowledge that our wonderful Catholic schools are built on the commitment and sacrifice of many who have served before.”
Comments