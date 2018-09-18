Here’s the Cruisin’ The Coast 2018 schedule of events

Sunday, Sept. 30
▪ View the Cruise, downtown Gulfport, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Cristy Lee appearance from 2-5 p.m.
▪ Cruise In, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Feature Car appearances: Hardy Court, 9 a.m.-noon. View the Cruise, 2-5 p.m.
▪ Cruisin’ Through the Decades, Gautier, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 1
▪ Registration open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
▪ Autocross at Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 1-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
▪ Long Beach Parade, 5:30 p.m., open to registered vehicles only. First 600 to arrive will be in the parade. Line up at 1 p.m. at Long Beach High School.
▪ Feature Car appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Long Beach Harbor, 5-7 p.m.
▪ Cristy Lee appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Long Beach as Grand Marshal, 6-8 p.m.
▪ The Tip Tops play at Long Beach Harbor, 6-9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
▪ Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport
▪ Salute To Our Veterans, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cruise Central
▪ Cruisin’ The River City, Moss Point, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Autocross presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino and Autocross Guys, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
▪ Feature Car appearances: Salute to Our Veterans, Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Cristy Lee appearances: Autocross, 10 a.m.-noon; Salute To Our Veterans, Cruise Central, 1-3 p.m.
▪ Flame-throwing competition at Island View Casino in Gulfport, begins at dusk. Entertainment at 4 p.m. Registration at 5 p.m. $600 in cash prizes and trophies.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
▪ Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport
▪ Biloxi Block Party, downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Autocross at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
▪ Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Car Corral and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Feature Car appearance: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon
▪ Blessing of the Classics, Diamondhead, 3-6 p.m.
▪ Cristy Lee appearances: Biloxi Block Party, Town Green, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Meet & Greet, 6-8 p.m.
▪ Courtney Hansen appearances: Biloxi Block Party, Town Green, 10 a.m.-noon.; Beau Rivage Meet & Greet, 6-8 p.m.
▪ Official Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Event: The Dominos, Beau Rivage Pool Pavilion, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 4
▪ Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
▪ 2019 Registration open noon-5 p.m.
▪ Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
▪ Vicari Auto Auction, doors open at 8:30 a.m. at Coliseum
▪ Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Car Corral and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Feature Car appearances: Pass Christian,10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m.; DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi, 6-9 p.m.
▪ Joe & Amanda Martin (Martin Brothers Customs/Iron Resurrection) appearances: Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet, Coliseum, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.; DoubleTree Biloxi Cruise-in, 7-9 p.m.
▪ Courtney Hansen appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m.; DoubleTree Biloxi Cruise-in, 7-9 p.m.
▪ Burn ‘em Up in the Pass, Second Street, Pass Christian, 5-8 p.m.
▪ DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi open house with Feature Car, Joe & Amanda Martin and Courtney Hansen, 6-9 p.m.
▪ Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment:
Bay St. Louis
11 a.m.-noon – Garry Wesley
1-2 p.m. – Magic
3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
Pass Christian
11 a.m.-noon – Figure Eight
1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
3-4:30 p.m. – The Big Easy Boys
Gulfport Cruise Central
11 a.m.-noon – Brandie
1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers
3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot
11 a.m.-noon – N Rhythm
1-2 p.m. – Soul Lads
3-4:30 p.m. – The Chee-Weez
D’Iberville
11 a.m.-noon – Mr. Saxman
1-2 p.m. – The Shakerz
3-4:30 p.m. – Departure (Journey Tribute)
Ocean Springs Downtown
11 a.m.-noon – Charles “Doo Wop” Grant
1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz
3-4:30 p.m. – Tip Tops
Pascagoula
11 a.m.-noon – Deuce Coupe
1-2 p.m. – Starz
3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr
Friday, Oct. 5
▪ Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
▪ Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
▪ Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
▪ Vicari Auto Auction doors open at 8:30 a.m. at Coliseum
▪ Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Car Corral, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Feature Car appearances: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.; Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.
▪ Joe & Amanda Martin (Martin Brothers Customs/Iron Resurrection) appearances: Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet, Coliseum, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
▪ Courtney Hansen appearances: Pascagoula, 10 a.m.-noon; Ocean Springs, 2-5 p.m.
▪ Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party, 5-9 p.m. featuring The Big Easy Boys 6-7 p.m. and The Molly Ringwalds 7:30-9 p.m.
▪ “Pass In The Night,” 5-9 p.m., Pass Christian
▪ Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment:
Bay St. Louis
11 a.m.-noon – Deuce Coupe
1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers
3-4:30 p.m. – Departure (Journey tribute)
Pass Christian
11 a.m.-noon – Charles “Doo Wop” Grant
1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz
3-4:30 p.m. – The Chee-Weez
Gulfport Cruise Central
11 a.m.-noon – Figure Eight
1-2 p.m. – Soul Lads
3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (U.S. 90)
11 a.m.-noon – Garry Wesley
1-2 p.m. – The Skakerz
3-4:30 p.m. – The Tip Tops
D’Iberville
11 a.m.-noon – Brandie
1-2 p.m. – Starz
3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr
Ocean Springs Downtown
11 a.m.-noon – N Rhythm
1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
3-4:30 p.m. – The Big Easy Boys
Pascagoula
11 a.m.-noon – Mr. Saxman
1-2 p.m. – Magic
3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
▪ Casino Headliners: Strictly Sinatra presents The Rat Pack – Frank, Dean & Sammy, 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Biloxi; Beach Boys, 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage Theatre.
Saturday, Oct. 6
▪ All Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
▪ 2018 registration, 9 a.m.-noon. 2019 Registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
▪ Vicari Auto Auction at Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.
▪ Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coliseum 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Car Corral east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Feature Car appearance: Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet, Coliseum, 9-11 a.m.
▪ “Field of Wheels” exotic car show at MGM Park across from Beau Rivage, hosted by Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free for spectators. Special guest judges.
▪ Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment:
Bay St. Louis
11 a.m.-noon – N Rhythm
1-2 p.m. – Pat Murphy & Sippiana Soul
3-4:30 p.m. – The Big Easy Boys
Pass Christian
11 a.m.-noon – Mr. Saxman
1-2 p.m. – The Shakerz
3-4:30 p.m. – Departure (Journey Tribute)
Gulfport Cruise Central
11 a.m.-noon – Charles “Doo Wop” Grant
1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz
3-4:30 p.m. – The Chee-Weez
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot
11 a.m.-noon – Deuce Coupe
1-2 p.m. – Magic
3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr
D’Iberville
11 a.m.-noon – Figure Eight
1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers
3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
Ocean Springs Downtown
11 a.m.-noon – Brandie
1-2 p.m. – Starz
3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
Pascagoula
11 a.m.-noon – Garry Wesley
1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
3-4:30 p.m. – The Tip Tops
▪ Casino Headliners: Beach Boys, 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage Theatre
Sunday, Oct. 7
All events at Cruise Central
▪ 2019 Registration open 8 a.m.-noon.
▪ Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.
▪ Stamping Cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.
▪ Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award
▪ Winners of the cash drawings announced (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000
▪ Make-A-Wish Raffle Car Giveaway and unveiling of new 2019 Raffle Car!
▪ Live entertainment by The Big Easy Boys, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
