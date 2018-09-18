What’s happening this year at Cruisin’ The Coast

Eight days. Tons of cars. See what's happening at this year's Cruisin' The Coast.
Eight days. Tons of cars. See what's happening at this year's Cruisin' The Coast.
Cruisin' the Coast

Here’s the Cruisin’ The Coast 2018 schedule of events

By Sun Herald

September 18, 2018 05:00 AM

Sunday, Sept. 30

View the Cruise, downtown Gulfport, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Cristy Lee appearance from 2-5 p.m.

Cruise In, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Feature Car appearances: Hardy Court, 9 a.m.-noon. View the Cruise, 2-5 p.m.

Cruisin’ Through the Decades, Gautier, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 1

Registration open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport

Autocross at Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 1-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

Long Beach Parade, 5:30 p.m., open to registered vehicles only. First 600 to arrive will be in the parade. Line up at 1 p.m. at Long Beach High School.

Feature Car appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Long Beach Harbor, 5-7 p.m.

Cristy Lee appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Long Beach as Grand Marshal, 6-8 p.m.

The Tip Tops play at Long Beach Harbor, 6-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport

Salute To Our Veterans, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cruise Central

Cruisin’ The River City, Moss Point, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Autocross presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino and Autocross Guys, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

Feature Car appearances: Salute to Our Veterans, Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cristy Lee appearances: Autocross, 10 a.m.-noon; Salute To Our Veterans, Cruise Central, 1-3 p.m.

Flame-throwing competition at Island View Casino in Gulfport, begins at dusk. Entertainment at 4 p.m. Registration at 5 p.m. $600 in cash prizes and trophies.

American Streetcar Promotions' autocross set up at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi for Crusin' The Coast.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport

Biloxi Block Party, downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Autocross at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Car Corral and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feature Car appearance: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon

Blessing of the Classics, Diamondhead, 3-6 p.m.

Cristy Lee appearances: Biloxi Block Party, Town Green, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage Meet & Greet, 6-8 p.m.

Courtney Hansen appearances: Biloxi Block Party, Town Green, 10 a.m.-noon.; Beau Rivage Meet & Greet, 6-8 p.m.

Official Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Event: The Dominos, Beau Rivage Pool Pavilion, 7 p.m.

The Cruisin' The Coast car of the day for Monday is a blue 1950 Ford Custom, owned by Harold McLain of Missouri.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula

2019 Registration open noon-5 p.m.

Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

Vicari Auto Auction, doors open at 8:30 a.m. at Coliseum

Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Car Corral and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feature Car appearances: Pass Christian,10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m.; DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi, 6-9 p.m.

Joe & Amanda Martin (Martin Brothers Customs/Iron Resurrection) appearances: Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet, Coliseum, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.; DoubleTree Biloxi Cruise-in, 7-9 p.m.

Courtney Hansen appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m.; DoubleTree Biloxi Cruise-in, 7-9 p.m.

Burn ‘em Up in the Pass, Second Street, Pass Christian, 5-8 p.m.

DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi open house with Feature Car, Joe & Amanda Martin and Courtney Hansen, 6-9 p.m.

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment:

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-noon – Garry Wesley

1-2 p.m. – Magic

3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-noon – Figure Eight

1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados

3-4:30 p.m. – The Big Easy Boys

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-noon – Brandie

1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot

11 a.m.-noon – N Rhythm

1-2 p.m. – Soul Lads

3-4:30 p.m. – The Chee-Weez

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-noon – Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. – The Shakerz

3-4:30 p.m. – Departure (Journey Tribute)

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-noon – Charles “Doo Wop” Grant

1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. – Tip Tops

Pascagoula

11 a.m.-noon – Deuce Coupe

1-2 p.m. – Starz

3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr

Friday, Oct. 5

Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula

Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

Vicari Auto Auction doors open at 8:30 a.m. at Coliseum

Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Car Corral, east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feature Car appearances: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.; Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.

Joe & Amanda Martin (Martin Brothers Customs/Iron Resurrection) appearances: Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet, Coliseum, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Courtney Hansen appearances: Pascagoula, 10 a.m.-noon; Ocean Springs, 2-5 p.m.

Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party, 5-9 p.m. featuring The Big Easy Boys 6-7 p.m. and The Molly Ringwalds 7:30-9 p.m.

“Pass In The Night,” 5-9 p.m., Pass Christian

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment:

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-noon – Deuce Coupe

1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. – Departure (Journey tribute)

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-noon – Charles “Doo Wop” Grant

1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. – The Chee-Weez

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-noon – Figure Eight

1-2 p.m. – Soul Lads

3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (U.S. 90)

11 a.m.-noon – Garry Wesley

1-2 p.m. – The Skakerz

3-4:30 p.m. – The Tip Tops

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-noon – Brandie

1-2 p.m. – Starz

3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-noon – N Rhythm

1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados

3-4:30 p.m. – The Big Easy Boys

Pascagoula

11 a.m.-noon – Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. – Magic

3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Casino Headliners: Strictly Sinatra presents The Rat Pack – Frank, Dean & Sammy, 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Biloxi; Beach Boys, 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage Theatre.

Listen as Kurt "K.O.T.O" Curtis calls Mark Zito to tell him he won this year's Cruisin' The Coast Make-A-Wish raffle car on Sunday, October 9, 2016. The car was a 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible.

By



Saturday, Oct. 6

All Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula

2018 registration, 9 a.m.-noon. 2019 Registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

Vicari Auto Auction at Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coliseum 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Car Corral east of Treasure Bay Casino, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feature Car appearance: Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet, Coliseum, 9-11 a.m.

“Field of Wheels” exotic car show at MGM Park across from Beau Rivage, hosted by Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free for spectators. Special guest judges.

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment:

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-noon – N Rhythm

1-2 p.m. – Pat Murphy & Sippiana Soul

3-4:30 p.m. – The Big Easy Boys

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-noon – Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. – The Shakerz

3-4:30 p.m. – Departure (Journey Tribute)

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-noon – Charles “Doo Wop” Grant

1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. – The Chee-Weez

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot

11 a.m.-noon – Deuce Coupe

1-2 p.m. – Magic

3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-noon – Figure Eight

1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-noon – Brandie

1-2 p.m. – Starz

3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Pascagoula

11 a.m.-noon – Garry Wesley

1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados

3-4:30 p.m. – The Tip Tops

Casino Headliners: Beach Boys, 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage Theatre

Sunday, Oct. 7

All events at Cruise Central

2019 Registration open 8 a.m.-noon.

Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.

Stamping Cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.

Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award

Winners of the cash drawings announced (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000

Make-A-Wish Raffle Car Giveaway and unveiling of new 2019 Raffle Car!

Live entertainment by The Big Easy Boys, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

